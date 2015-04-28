BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics reports FY 2014 results

April 28 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Reports full year 2014 operating income, mainly resulting from recognition of grant income, of 3.7 million euros ($4.0 million), representing an increase of 8 percent compared with full year 2013

* Operating loss for year is 5.6 million euros, compared with 4.0 million euros in 2013

* Says cash and cash equivalents at end of 2014 amounted to 11.6 million euros

* Looks forward to next steps in bringing innovative cell therapies closer to commercialization

