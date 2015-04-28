FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sopra Steria Group Q1 revenue rises to 872.0 mln euros
#IT Services & Consulting
April 28, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sopra Steria Group Q1 revenue rises to 872.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group SA :

* Q1 revenue 872.0 million euros ($948.0 million) versus 358.4 million euros reported year ago, reflecting total growth of 143.3 percent

* Q1 revenue 872.0 million euros versus 852.0 million euros pro forma year ago, reflecting organic growth of 2.4 percent

* Has set a full-year 2015 target for operating margin on business activity at around 6 percent, with a significant seasonality impact between the first and second halves of the year

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
