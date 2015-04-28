FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telenet says Q1 revenue up 6 pct
April 28, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Telenet says Q1 revenue up 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding Nv

* Q1 improved revenue growth of 6 pct year-on-year to 443.4 million euro

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA of 235.0 million in Q1 2015, down 1 pct year-on-year

* Full year outlook reaffirmed: revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 4-5 pct and around 4 pct respectively

* Arpu per customer relationship yielded 48.8 pct for the first three months of 2015. This was up 2.6 euro, or 6 pct

* Reconfirm full year outlook as provided on Feb 12, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

