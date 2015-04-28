FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2015 / 5:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DAB Bank Q1 net commission income up 29 pct to EUR 29.42 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - DAB Bank AG :

* Q1 profit before taxes comes to 6.43 million euros ($7 million)

* Q1 net commission income of 29.42 million euros was 29 percent higher than year-ago figure

* Trading profit and profit from investments rose from 0.65 million euros in Q1 2014 to 1.05 million euros in Q1 2015

* Q1 total operating income of 37.90 million euros was 5.9 percent higher than corresponding year-ago figure

* Q1 net interest income came to only 8.04 million euros, representing a 35 percent decrease from corresponding year-ago figure

* Q1 profit after taxes 4.364 million euros versus 4.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

