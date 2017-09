April 28 (Reuters) - Aspocomp Group Plc :

* Q1 net sales 4.6 million euros ($5.00 million) vs 5.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 0.4 million euros VS 0.6 million euros

* 2015 guidance remains unchanged

* 2015 net sales are expected to be between 20 milllion and 25 million euros and operating profit excluding non-recurring items between 0.0 and 2.0 million euro

