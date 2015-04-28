FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Industrial landlord Segro says rents are improving in UK
April 28, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Industrial landlord Segro says rents are improving in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Segro Plc

* Have made a good start to 2015-CEO

* Vacancy rate remains low at 6.7 percent (6.3 per cent at 31 December 2014)

* Small rise was mainly due to speculative development completions in period and take-backs following expiration of some seasonal short term leases

* Operational performance has been in line with our expectations at time of our full year results announcement

* Expect to add further projects to active pipeline during remainder of year

* Occupational market conditions continue to improve in UK and are also better in continental Europe than they were this time last year

* Rents are improving in UK, especially in London and South East England Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
