BRIEF-Industrial landlord Segro says rents are improving in UK

April 28 (Reuters) - Segro Plc
* Have made a good start to 2015-CEO
* Vacancy rate remains low at 6.7 percent (6.3 per cent at 31 December 2014)
* Small rise was mainly due to speculative development completions in period and take-backs following expiration of some seasonal short term leases
* Operational performance has been in line with our expectations at time of our full year results announcement
* Expect to add further projects to active pipeline during remainder of year
* Occupational market conditions continue to improve in UK and are also better in continental Europe than they were this time last year
* Rents are improving in UK, especially in London and South East England