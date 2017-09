BRIEF-Olympic Entertainment Group Q1 net profit rises to 5.5 million euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Olympic Entertainment Group As :

* Group’s consolidated sales revenues for Q1 2015 amounted to 39.1 million euros ($42.57 million), up 12.4% or 4.3 million euros year ago

* Q1 2015 consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of parent company 5.5 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago

* Consolidated EBITDA for Q1 2015 amounted to 8.8 million euros, a growth of 9.9% from 8.0 million euros year ago

Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1DvWTQs]

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)