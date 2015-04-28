FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vtion Wireless Technology FY 2014 revenues down 23 pct to EUR 46.3 mln
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
April 28, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vtion Wireless Technology FY 2014 revenues down 23 pct to EUR 46.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Vtion Wireless Technology AG :

* FY revenues decreased by 23 per cent to 46.3 million euros ($50.36 million) (2013: 60.0 million euros)

* Dividend policy is on trial

* FY year-on-year company’s EBIT decreased by 36 per cent to 3.2 million euros representing an EBIT margin of 7 per cent

* Will not propose a dividend payment for year 2014 to annual general meeting

* Predicts 2015 total revenues of around 37 million euros with an EBIT margin of approximately 6 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.