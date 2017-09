April 28 (Reuters) - Stroeer Media SE :

* Reoptimizes syndicated credit line and lowers financing costs

* New syndicated loan runs until 2020

* Renegotiated credit line was reduced by 50 million to 450 million euros compared to the previous agreement and provided with option to extend if required by another 100 million euros

* Financing costs are thus to be further reduced annually by a low single-digit million range Source text - bit.ly/1GDJygq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)