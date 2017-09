April 28 (Reuters) - Solar Fabrik Fuer Produktion Und Vertrieb Von Solartechnischen Produkten AG :

* Will postpone publication of 2014 consolidated annual report

* 2014 consolidated annual report cannot be published by April 30 because it must consider consequences of insolvency process in self-administration

