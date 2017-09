April 28 (Reuters) - Ariston Real Estate AG :

* Innomotive Beteiligungs AG makes voluntary public offer for shares of Ariston Real Estate

* Offer runs until June 10, 2015 for a maximum of 1 million shares at a price of 0.60 euros ($1) per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9137 euros)