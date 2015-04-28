FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ATOSS Software Q1 sales up 11 pct at 10.7 mln euros
April 28, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ATOSS Software Q1 sales up 11 pct at 10.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - ATOSS Software AG :

* AGM approves increased dividend of 0.88 euros ($1), ATOSS on course for another record performance in 2015

* FY 2014 operating profit (EBIT) of 9.8 million euros (previous year: 8.4 million euros) on sales of 39.7 million euros(previous year: 35.5 million euros)

* Q1 sales up 11 percent at 10.7 million euros and EBIT increased by 10 percent to 2.8 million euros

* Remains unchanged in its expectation for further highly positive development in financial year 2015 with continuing growth in sales

* FY 2015 EBIT margin is expected to remain well above 20 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

