BRIEF-Elval to form joint venture with UACJ Corp for car parts production
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 28, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elval to form joint venture with UACJ Corp for car parts production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Elval Hellenic Aluminium Industry SA :

* Signs an alliance memorandum with UACJ Corp

* Says part of the alliance is establishing a new unit, Newco, as a part of a joint venture

* Says Newco’s aim is purchase, production and trade of heat transistor materials for Europe’s car market

* Says Newco will be established in Germany and will have a GMBH legal form

* Says its participation in Newco will be 49 percent and UACJ will own 51 percent of the new unit

* Says will sign a separate deal for technology cooperation with UACJ which will enable the company to produce materials for Newco

* Says materials for the heat transistors for the vehicle market are considered a strategic product

* Says Newco is formed due to the increased demand for heat transistor materials

* Says negotiations with UACJ for the establishment of Newco to conclude around July 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1FtqJuU

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

