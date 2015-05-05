FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intracom Holdings unit's coalition wins 21.9 mln euros EU contract
Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 5, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Intracom Holdings unit's coalition wins 21.9 mln euros EU contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Intracom Holdings SA

* Says a coalition of its Intrasoft unit won a 21.9 million euro ($24.31 million) contract by the E.U. Search and Innovation Department

* Says the contract is for provision of external services in development, research and support of IT Systems

* Says Intrasoft’s participation is at 8.5 million euros, 39 percent of the coalition’s budget

* Says the contract is related to the horizon 2020 program of EU, with a total budget of 80 billion euros Source text: bit.ly/1R8XbY2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9010 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
