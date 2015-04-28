BRIEF-Rebel investor Elliott agrees compromise with Alliance

April 28 (Reuters) - Elliot Advisors

* Agreement with Alliance Trust

* Notes announcement made by Alliance Trust Plc of an agreement under which Anthony Brooke and Rory Macnamara will be invited to join board of company

* We believe that this solution is in best interests of all shareholders

* Pleased to have reached an understanding with Alliance Trust and look forward to following enlarged board’s progress on strategic and business matters over next year and beyond

* Alliance Trust will wish to set criteria for its own search for a further non-exec dir, will accept open invitation to major shareholders to be consulted in that process