BRIEF-Rebel investor Elliott agrees compromise with Alliance
#Financials
April 28, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rebel investor Elliott agrees compromise with Alliance

April 28 (Reuters) - Elliot Advisors

* Agreement with Alliance Trust

* Notes announcement made by Alliance Trust Plc of an agreement under which Anthony Brooke and Rory Macnamara will be invited to join board of company

* We believe that this solution is in best interests of all shareholders

* Pleased to have reached an understanding with Alliance Trust and look forward to following enlarged board’s progress on strategic and business matters over next year and beyond

* Alliance Trust will wish to set criteria for its own search for a further non-exec dir, will accept open invitation to major shareholders to be consulted in that process Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
