April 28 (Reuters) - AXA SA :

* Says AXA Global Life announces successful placement of 285 million euros ($310.17 million) of bonds to protect the group against extreme events in life

* Two different classes of notes are placed with scheduled maturity in January 2020

* Class A notes are placed for amount of 135 million euros and class B notes are placed for amount of 150 million euros

