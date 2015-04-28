FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Berlin IV 9-month 2014/2015 revenue EUR 11.4 million, up 4 pct
April 28, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Berlin IV 9-month 2014/2015 revenue EUR 11.4 million, up 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Berlin IV A/S :

* 9-month 2014/2015 revenue 11.4 million euros ($12.40 million), up 4 percent

* 9-month 2014/2015 pre-tax profit before adjustments and tax 3.38 million euros up 14.4 pct versus year ago

* Specifies 2014/15 outlook and now expects revenue of 15.2 million euros against previous guidance of 15 million euros

* Adjusts 2014/15 outlook regarding profit before tax and adjustments from 4.9 million euros to about 5.5 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9194 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
