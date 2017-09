April 28 (Reuters) - Cbrain A/S :

* The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council has signed agreement with cBrain to pilot F2

* The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council is thereby the first government organization in the UK to test the Danish F2 model for digital public administration and the F2 platform

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)