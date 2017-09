April 28 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc

* Sale of PPP Investment

* Announces sale of its 50% interest in Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh project for a consideration of £72 million

* Proceeds from transaction are consistent with most recent directors’ valuation

* Consideration is to be paid in cash in full on completion of transaction, expected to occur by mid-June