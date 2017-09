BRIEF-Sparebanken Vest Q1 net interest income NOK 586 million, below expectations

April 28 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Vest :

* Q1 net interest income 586 million Norwegian crowns ($76.20 million) (Reuters poll 600 million crowns)

* Q1 loan losses 39 million crowns (Reuters poll 45.7 million crowns)

* Q1 net income 307 million crowns (Reuters poll 294 million crowns)

* Says core tier 1 capital ratio was 12.3 pct at end of Q1, including 80 pct of profit for period

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6900 Norwegian crowns)