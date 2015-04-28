BRIEF-Biotage Q1 operating profit dubbed as U.S. business grow

April 28 (Reuters) - Biotage Ab

* Says Q1 net sales 144.2 million SEK (113.7), an increase by 26.8 percent

* Says sales at comparable exchange rates increased by 6.1 percent

* Says Q1 operating profit 18.0 million SEK (9.5)

* Says the U.S. operation continues to develop well and accounts for the biggest growth.

* Says has successfully transferred focus from contract research companies to more stable academic customers.

* Says growth in Europe relatively good, to strengthening sales organization capture market potential

* Says has a favorable currency situation as more than half of sales are in US dollars. "I therefore have reason to look to the future with confidence"