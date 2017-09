April 28 (Reuters) - ifa systems AG :

* EBIT rose in the first quarter from 360 thousand euros ($393 thousand) in 2014 to about 395 thousand euros in 2015 (+ 10 percent)

* Q1 2015 total output of approximately 2.28 million euros (last year 2.22 million euros)

* Targets for 2015 increase in EBIT of about 10-12 percent and revenue growth of 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)