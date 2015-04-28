FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Bank of Greenland Q1 net profit down to DKK 17.2 mln
April 28, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-The Bank of Greenland Q1 net profit down to DKK 17.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Greenland A/S :

* Q1 loan losses 5.2 million Danish crowns ($763,931) versus 3.7 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net interest income 71.7 million crowns versus 68.5 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net profit 17.2 million crowns versus 23.6 million crowns year ago

* Says at the end of Q1 continues to maintain excesses of deposits and an excess liquidity coverage of 150.8 pct in relation to statutory requirements

* Says in 2015 result before value adjustments and write-downs are still expected to be in the range of 125 million - 145 million crowns compared to 148 million crowns in 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8069 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

