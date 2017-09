April 28 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :

* FY EBIT 108.0 million Danish crowns ($15.87 million) versus 55.4 million crowns year ago

* FY pre-tax profit 105.5 million crowns versus 47.9 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1,500 crowns per share to be paid for 2014/2015

($1 = 6.8056 Danish crowns)