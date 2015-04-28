BRIEF-Supersonic Imagine announces data from ShearWave trial

April 28 (Reuters) - Supersonic Imagine SA :

* Announces clinical data from its retrospective multicenter trial evaluating ShearWave elastography for the non-invasive staging of patients with chronic liver disease

* SWE demonstrated robust sensitivity and specificity across all forms of liver disease

* Results revealed ability to accurately evaluate liver disease caused by hepatitis C, hepatitis B and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease including NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis)

* Primary endpoint of this trial was overall performance of SWE measured as area-under-receiver-operating-characteristic curves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)