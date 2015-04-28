FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WCM buys property portfolio
#Financials
April 28, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-WCM buys property portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Wcm Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz Ag

* WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG accelerates growth trajectory by contractually securing additional property portfolio

* Says portfolio comprises 29 Edeka supermarket properties

* Says net purchase price of approx. Eur 95 million; initial rental yield of around 7 percent; lease term of 15 years

* Says total portfolio tripled to approx. Eur 315 million within a few days

* Says substantial increase in total portfolio rental income to eur 24 million p.a. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

