BRIEF-Cegedim Q1 revenue rises to 225 mln euros
April 28, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cegedim Q1 revenue rises to 225 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Cegedim SA :

* Reports Q1 total revenue of 225 million euros ($246.7 million) versus 206 million euros a year ago

* Consolidated Q1 2015 revenues excluding activities held for sale of 119.3 million euros, up 7.0 percent on a reported basis and 4.8 percent like-for-like year on year

* For 2015, Cegedim now expects consolidated revenue from continuing activities to record like-for-like growth of 2.5 percent, compared with a 1.0 percent increase before

* Group will adjust its forecast growth rate for EBIT before special items from continuing activities after first-quarter earnings release on May 27, 2015

* Group currently anticipates growth in consolidated EBIT before special items from continuing activities of more than 5 percent

Source text: bit.ly/1Ejvll9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

