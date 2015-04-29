FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Delhaize posts Q1 underlying operating profit of 173 mln eur
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 29, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Delhaize posts Q1 underlying operating profit of 173 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Delhaize

* Q1 revenue growth of 2.2 pct at identical exchange rates

* Q1 group underlying operating profit of 173 million eur

* Q1 group underlying operating margin of 3 pct (3.8 pct in the U.S., 1.4 pct in belgium and 2.3 pct in southeastern Europe)

* In Belgium, we expect positive comparable store sales growth in the second half of the year, combined with a gradual improvement in profitability

* Delhaize sees capital expenditures of approximately 700 million eur (at identical exchange rates of $1.33). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.