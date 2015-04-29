BRIEF-Delhaize posts Q1 underlying operating profit of 173 mln eur

April 29 (Reuters) - Delhaize

* Q1 revenue growth of 2.2 pct at identical exchange rates

* Q1 group underlying operating profit of 173 million eur

* Q1 group underlying operating margin of 3 pct (3.8 pct in the U.S., 1.4 pct in belgium and 2.3 pct in southeastern Europe)

* In Belgium, we expect positive comparable store sales growth in the second half of the year, combined with a gradual improvement in profitability

* Delhaize sees capital expenditures of approximately 700 million eur (at identical exchange rates of $1.33). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: