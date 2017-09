April 29 (Reuters) - Tecnotree Oyj :

* Q1 net sales 17.1 million euros ($18.76 million) versus 14.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 adjusted operating profit 1.4 million euros versus loss 1.8 million euros year ago

* End-Q1 order book 48.1 million euros versus 49.1 million euros last year

* Estimates that its operating result will improve from 2014

