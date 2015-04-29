BRIEF-Labco launches IPO on Euronext Paris

April 29 (Reuters) - Labco SA :

* Launches its initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext Paris

* Indicative price range for the French public offering (OPO) and the international offering: between 7.00 euros and 9.00 euros per share

* Initial size of the global offering: between 440 million euros ($482.59 million) and 474 million euros

* Over-Allotment option covering sale of additional existing shares, representing about 15 pct of the initial size of the offering, i.e. a maximum of 9,428,104 shares

* In the event the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the size of the offering would be increased to an amount between 506 million and 545 million euros

* Trading of Labco’s shares is expected to commence on the regulated market of Euronext Paris on May 13

* Pricing of the global offering is expected to take place on May 12, 2015

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)