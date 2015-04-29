BRIEF-Wiener Privatbank FY 2014 net commission income up at EUR 3.46 mln

April 29 (Reuters) - Wiener Privatbank SE :

* FY 2014 net commission income increased to 3.46 million euros ($3.80 million); (2013: 3.04 million euros)

* Proposes dividend of 0.80 euros per share

* FY 2014 interest income down to 1.38 million euros from 1.85 million euros year ago

* FY operating profit amounted to 0.56 million euros (2013: 2.22 million euros)

* FY 2014 earnings before taxes came to 2.82 million euros versus 4.75 million euros in 2013

* Sees FY 2015 stable development of the company and a positive result

* Fy positive result of 2.55 million euros

* Core capital ratio declined as a result of the new CRR provisions for end 2014 slightly to around 16.53 percent (Dec. 31, 2013: 20.31 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)