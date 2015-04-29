FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LSE Q1 revenue boosted by Russell Investment Management deal
April 29, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-LSE Q1 revenue boosted by Russell Investment Management deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Revenue up 86 percent to 581 mln stg and total income up 79 percent, to 602.5 mln stg for period to April 28, 2015

* LCH.Clearnet - flat after adjusting for currency changes and previously announced loss of LME commodities clearing

* Capital markets - revenues up 2 per cent

* Information services - revenues up 42 per cent with inclusion of russell indexes

* Good start to year and is well placed to deliver benefits from continued positive market trend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
