BRIEF-LSE Q1 revenue boosted by Russell Investment Management deal

April 29 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Revenue up 86 percent to 581 mln stg and total income up 79 percent, to 602.5 mln stg for period to April 28, 2015

* LCH.Clearnet - flat after adjusting for currency changes and previously announced loss of LME commodities clearing

* Capital markets - revenues up 2 per cent

* Information services - revenues up 42 per cent with inclusion of russell indexes

* Good start to year and is well placed to deliver benefits from continued positive market trend