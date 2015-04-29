BRIEF-TSB Banking Group Q1 pretax profit jumps 153.3 pct from Q4

April 29 (Reuters) - TSB Banking Group Plc

* 1st quarter results

* TSB received a 340p per share cash offer for entire business, which has been recommended by board to group’s shareholders.

* Received over 700 million stg of gross mortgage applications through newly launched tsb mortgage broker service

* “TSB is starting to fire on all cylinders as we take on big banks in our mission to bring more competition to UK banking”- CEO

* 7.9 pct share of all new and switching bank accounts in last quarter marks 5th consecutive quarter where group has delivered above its target of 6 pct share

* Group profit before tax on management basis for three months to 31 March increased 153.3 pct to 34.2 million stg compared to Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: