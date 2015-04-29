FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thorntons says remains cautious about outlook for full year
April 29, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thorntons says remains cautious about outlook for full year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Thorntons Plc

* Performance over course of Q3 in our retail and FMCG divisions was mixed

* Retail division delivered positive like for like sales growth over key spring seasons of easter and Valentine’s day

* Lower than expected performance across other weeks in quarter, including Mothers’ Day, resulted in a broadly flat outcome of +0.1 pct

* FMCG division sales decreased by 6.7 pct to 26.5 million stg

* Retail division sales declined by 5.4 pct to 27.7 million stg

* Remain cautious about outlook for full year and continue to maintain strict control of costs as the economic situation is still challenging for many of our shoppers and trade customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

