BRIEF-Thorntons says remains cautious about outlook for full year

April 29 (Reuters) - Thorntons Plc

* Performance over course of Q3 in our retail and FMCG divisions was mixed

* Retail division delivered positive like for like sales growth over key spring seasons of easter and Valentine’s day

* Lower than expected performance across other weeks in quarter, including Mothers’ Day, resulted in a broadly flat outcome of +0.1 pct

* FMCG division sales decreased by 6.7 pct to 26.5 million stg

* Retail division sales declined by 5.4 pct to 27.7 million stg

* Remain cautious about outlook for full year and continue to maintain strict control of costs as the economic situation is still challenging for many of our shoppers and trade customers