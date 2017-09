April 29 (Reuters) - Nichols Plc

* Group trading for Q1 of 2015 is ahead of prior year

* Anticipate that both UK grocery and soft drinks markets will remain challenging for remainder of year

* At this time we are expecting to deliver full year results in line with expectations

* Has taken an initial 49 pct equity stake in Noisy Drinks Co Ltd