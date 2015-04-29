FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sobi postpones annual general meeting
April 29, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ AB

* Says board of directors postpones annual general meeting of shareholders

* Says postpones meeting after receiving preliminary and conditional non-binding bid proposal

* Says AGM scheduled for 6 May 2015 to be held 30 June 2015 in order to be able to provide as much clarity as possible by the time of the meeting.

* Sobi will publish its interim report for the first quarter 2015 on 6 May 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
