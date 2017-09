BRIEF-Spar Nord Bank Q1 net interest income rises 9% on same period last year

April 29 (Reuters) - Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Says core income for Q1 amounted to 1,140 million Danish crowns ($167.62 million), equal to a 26 pct rise on Q1 2014

* Q1 loan losses amounted to 98 million crowns, equal to an impairment ratio of 0.84 pct p.a.

* Q1 net interest income 452 million crowns versus 414 million crowns year ago

* Says forecast for full-year core earnings before impairment has been adjusted upwards from about 1.4 billion crowns to 1.5 billion crowns

