BRIEF-Clariant Q1 net result turns to profit of CHF 87 mln
April 29, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Clariant Q1 net result turns to profit of CHF 87 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Clariant AG :

* Q1 2015 sales from continuing operations increased 4 pct in local currencies

* In Swiss Francs, Q1 sales decreased 2 pct to 1.465 billion Swiss francs ($1.53 billion) from 1.492 billion Swiss francs

* Q1 net result from continuing operations at 87 million francs compared to net loss of 39 million francs

* 2015 outlook confirmed

* Expects low to mid-single digit sales growth in local currencies for FY 2015

* Confirms its mid-term target to achieve a position in top tier of specialty chemicals industry

* Sees FY 2015 further increase in its EBITDA margin before exceptional items above full-year 2014 and increase cash flow generation

* This corresponds to an EBITDA margin before exceptional items in range of 16 pct to 19 pct and a return on invested capital (ROIC) above peer group average as medium term target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9566 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

