BRIEF-Devro says outlook for 2015 remains unchanged

April 29 (Reuters) - Devro Plc

* Trading update

* Trading has continued in line with board’s expectations

* Total sales volumes have now shown year on year growth for fourth successive quarter, with strong performances in China, Japan, Germany and North America

* Major investment projects of building new plants in China and USA continue to progress well, with both schedule and budget in line with previous guidance

* Restructuring of Devro’s operations in Scotland and Australia has now been completed as planned

* On track to deliver expected annual cost reductions of 5 million pounds in 2015

* Currency continues to be a headwind against prior year, but board remains confident in outlook for 2015 which remains unchanged