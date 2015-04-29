FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Devro says outlook for 2015 remains unchanged
April 29, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Devro says outlook for 2015 remains unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Devro Plc

* Trading update

* Trading has continued in line with board’s expectations

* Total sales volumes have now shown year on year growth for fourth successive quarter, with strong performances in China, Japan, Germany and North America

* Major investment projects of building new plants in China and USA continue to progress well, with both schedule and budget in line with previous guidance

* Restructuring of Devro’s operations in Scotland and Australia has now been completed as planned

* On track to deliver expected annual cost reductions of 5 million pounds in 2015

* Currency continues to be a headwind against prior year, but board remains confident in outlook for 2015 which remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

