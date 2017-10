April 29 (Reuters) - Keyyo SA :

* Reports FY net income of 1.25 million euros ($1.37 million) versus 0.9 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.30 euros per share

* Group expects a rise in FY revenue of between 5 and 10 percent for 2015

* Group expects a rise in FY 2015 operating income of around 7 percent

Source text: bit.ly/1GE6mK9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)