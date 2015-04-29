FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MHP Q4 2014 net result turns to loss $110 million
April 29, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MHP Q4 2014 net result turns to loss $110 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - MHP SA :

* Q4 2014 revenue $ 345 million, down 17 pct versus year ago

* Q4 2014 EBITDA $102 million, up 38 pct versus year ago

* Q4 2014 net loss $110 million (including $217 million related to non-cash foreign exchange translation losses) versus profit $12 million year ago

* Q4 2014 sales volumes increased by 6 pct to 128,680 tonnes

* Says as of December 31, 2014, company’s total debt had declined slightly to $1,215 million, most of which was denominated in US dollars

* Says board of directors approved payment of a dividend of $0.47429 per share, equivalent to about $50 million, dividend will be paid as an interim dividend in 2015

* FY 2014 poultry sales volumes to third parties 525,460 tonnes versus 447,000 tonnes year ago

* Says during the year 2014 company share of industrially produced poultry in Ukraine strengthened to around 60 pct of market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

