April 29 (Reuters) - Sydbank A/S :

* Q1 total income 1.23 billion Danish crowns ($180.83 million), which is an increase of 6 pct compared with Q1 2014

* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio has climbed by 0.7 pct in Q1 2015 and constitutes 14.6 pct in Q1

* Impairment charges for loans and advances represent 116 million Danish crowns and have declined by 64 pct compared with Q1 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8021 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)