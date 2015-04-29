BRIEF-Catlin Group says trading of shares on LSE suspended

April 29 (Reuters) - Catlin Group Ltd

* Suspension of trading

* Announces that trading of Catlin shares on LSE’s main market and listing on premium listing segment of official list have each been suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. today

* Supreme court of Bermuda is expected to sanction scheme at a hearing commencing at 9.30 a.m. (Bermuda time) today

* Listing of Catlin shares is expected to be cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. (london time) on 1 May 2015