April 29 (Reuters) - Epigenomics AG :

* Receives 2.8 million euros ($3 million) grant for validation of lung cancer biomarkers in blood plasma

* Grant duration is expected to be 24 months with a total fund volume of up to 2.77 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)