BRIEF-Clover enters organic milk manufacturing pact with Woolworths
April 29, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Clover enters organic milk manufacturing pact with Woolworths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Ltd

* Clover to manufacture and pack ayrshire milk, organic milk and other niche products for Woolworths Holdings Limited

* Supply pact to manufacture and pack for Woolworths to drive expansion of Ayrshire, organic and other niche product markets

* Clover undertakes not to retrench any employees as a result of acquisition

* Clover will take over existing Nkunzi supply agreements with producers on same terms and conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
