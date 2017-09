April 29 (Reuters) - Affecto Plc :

* Q1 net sales 29.1 million euros ($32.00 million) versus 31.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating profit 2.1 million euros versus loss 0.4 million euros year ago

* Net sales and operating profit are estimated to grow in 2015, but there is uncertainty especially related to net sales development

