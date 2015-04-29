FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NN Group says European Court backs its position on mortgage-linked products
April 29, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NN Group says European Court backs its position on mortgage-linked products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Nn Group Nv

* European Court affirms position of Nationale-Nederlanden regarding unit-linked products

* Nationale-Nederlanden is of opinion that general principles of Dutch law do not meet these criteria

* Nationale-Nederlanden has always complied with Dutch law and is of opinion that additional information requirements cannot be imposed retroactively

* Today’s ruling does not change earlier statements and conclusions disclosed by NN Group in relation to unit-linked products

* Nationale-Nederlanden continues to reach out to customers to encourage them to carefully assess their unit-linked products in order to find an appropriate solution on an individual basis

* Customers with mortgage-related unit-linked products are expected to be contacted by summer of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

