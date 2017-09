April 29 (Reuters) - Tiscali SpA :

* Tiscali officially awarded CONSIP call for tender of connectivity services for public administration

* Contract effective on all national territory for a duration of 7 years

* Share held by Tiscali as a contracting company is 60 percent of total value of contract Source text: bit.ly/1EPZtI3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)