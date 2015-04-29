FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dialog Semi says bondholders exercised conversion rights
April 29, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dialog Semi says bondholders exercised conversion rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* Received bondholder conversion notices in respect of all of dialog’s previously outstanding us$201,000,000 1 per cent convertible bonds due 2017

* No bonds will be redeemed by Dialog pursuant to optional redemption notice dated 16 march 2015

* All bonds have been cancelled

* As all bondholders have exercised their conversion rights in respect of all previously outstanding bonds, dialog has issued 6,797,025 new ordinary shares

* This conversion will not result in dilution of dialog’s diluted earnings per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

