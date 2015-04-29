FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tallinna Kaubamaja unit Selver AS fined by Harju County Court
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 29, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tallinna Kaubamaja unit Selver AS fined by Harju County Court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Tallinna Kaubamaja AS

* Harju County Court convicts and imposes a pecuniary punishment in sum of 3 million euros ($3.30 million)

* Whereof 295,600 euros shall be served immediately if court judgement enters into force, and remaining part will not be enforced

* Emphasizes that court judgement has not entered into force for Selver AS

* Unit Selver AS has regarded prosecutor’s accusation unfounded and unreasonable during entire course of proceedings

* Says unit Selver AS confirms that it has not nor ever will enter into any cartel agreements

Source text - bit.ly/1EnQTNu

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9085 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

